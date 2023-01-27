Man charged with attempted murder of White Bear Lake police officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in White Bear Lake after shooting him three times as an arrest warrant was being served Tuesday night.

Daniel Holmgren Jr., 33, is accused of shooting an officer "in the leg, stomach, and pelvis" during the incident at an apartment located on the 3100 block of Karth Road.

A standoff with law enforcement lasted into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the arrest warrant was served due to Holmgren failing to make a court appearance for a domestic assault charge.

During the interaction with police, Holmgren was "hostile," "referenced guns, and threatened to shoot the arresting officers," court documents state.

Four officers were at the apartment when a family member of Holmgren let them inside. While negotiating with Holmgren exit his bedroom, police say he was "belligerent" and "refused to come out."

"He yelled loudly at the officers and told them he was ready to die," the complaint states.

Holmgren then fired "multiple" shots through the bedroom door at the officers, striking one of them three times. Police returned fire and retreated out of the apartment.

The wounded officer underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering.

A standoff then ensued lasting for several hours, with Holmgren eventually surrendering. He was uninjured in the incident.

Police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P firearm in the bathroom next to Holmgren's bedroom. In a brief interview with BCA investigators, Holmgren called them "monkeys" and requested an attorney.

Holmgren has been charged with one count of attempted 1st-degree murder and four counts of 1st-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He made his first court appearance Friday morning and is scheduled for a hearing on March 15.

Court records show Holmgren was arrested for domestic assault and weapons charges in 2020, where he also had a confrontation with officers with a hand on his gun inside his pocket.