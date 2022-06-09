Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in 28-year-old woman's overdose death

Cordaro Demario Ware, 32, had a warrant for his arrest issued in April and was arrested on Tuesday.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

A man has been charged with 3rd-degree murder over the fatal overdose of a woman in northeastern Minnesota last year.

Cordaro Demario Ware, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning after being charged via warrant in April. Kaylee Margaret Englin, 28, died on Nov. 11, 2021 from an overdose of multiple substances. 

Police were called to a home on the 5500 block of North Cloquet Road in Midway Township, with Englin declared dead at the scene. 

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office later found that the effects of "brorphine, fentanyl, morphine and xylazine" caused her death.

Investigators also discovered that Englin had bought the drugs from Ware, leading the St. Louis County Attorney's Office to file a warrant for his arrest on April 20. Under Minnesota law, making a sale of a controlled substance that results in a person's death is a 3rd-degree murder offense. 

Englin was a project manager for a consulting company in Minneapolis. According to her obituary, she was also a "talented, award-winning dancer." 

"Kaylee will be remembered for being fiercely independent; for her great sense of humor; and for her kind heart," the obituary says, in part. 

She is preceded by her husband, Matthew, who passed away "from addiction and depression" in 2016, according to his obituary. She is survived by her parents, brothers, in-laws, and her nephew and niece.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2020 alone there were 36 opioid-related overdose deaths in the county. Of those, 60% of the deaths involved a synthetic opioid, such as fentanyl. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

