On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.

Minneapolis police released a photo of the suspect in the gas station shooting hoping the public could help identify him. Minneapolis Police Department

A 31-year-old South St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis gas station on Dec. 1, and investigators have issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Decarlos Deion Chopin was charged on Tuesday via warrant with second-degree intentional murder.

He's accused of shooting a man outside a gas station in Minneapolis and then driving off. Court documents say his whereabouts are unknown but he poses a risk to the public's safety.

The charges

According to court documents, Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the Winner gas station at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and West Broadway Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 1.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and blood on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital; he died of a gunshot wound to the back, charges said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the gas station's cameras and released images of the suspect and the minivan he was driving to the public, asking for help identifying the suspect.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Chopin. The video showed him arriving at the gas station in a vehicle and stopping near a gas pump, the complaint says.

At one point, the victim is seen walking by Chopin's vehicle and they have a verbal exchange. Chopin then points a handgun out of the driver's side window and shoots the victim before driving away, the complaint said.

Police said last week it did not appear Chopin and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

The nationwide warrant says Chopin's current whereabouts are not known and he "poses a significant risk to public safety."

A judge set his bail at $1 million once he's arrested.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.