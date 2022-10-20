Skip to main content
Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter in Maplewood.

Terrance Valdez Leslie was taken into custody on Tuesday with the 18-year-old mother. However, police said they don't believe the mother was involved in her child's death, calling her a "victim of domestic abuse."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said the child died from "multiple traumatic injuries due to assault."

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said, in his 20-plus-year law enforcement career, has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."

Warning: The following contains upsetting details.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to an apartment on Tuesday on the 1400 block of County Road B E. in Maplewood on a report of a young girl suffering from serious burns.

Responders found the girl with "fresh burns on her right cheek, on each side of her neck, on her right forearm and shoulder." The girl was unable to open her eyes for emergency responders, as she was unresponsive.

Both Leslie and the mother – who called 911 – were at the apartment at the time. They told authorities Leslie watched the child while the mother was at work.

According to the charges, Leslie claimed he was preparing a bath for the child and needed to leave the bathroom to clean up a mess allegedly made by their dog. He said he heard a "thud" and found the child in the tub with the hot water. While drying the child off, Leslie said her skin was peeling off. Leslie told police he called the child's mother who came home from work shortly thereafter.

However, police found multiple things didn't add up. No towels were found wet and the water in the tub wasn't hot enough for the child to suffer burns she had.

Medics found dark bruises all over the child's back and abdomen. She was then taken to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest before she was pronounced dead.

An emergency room physician stated the injuries were old, with investigators believing they stemmed from ongoing physical abuse. The child also suffered a brain injury and injuries that are consistent with sexual assault, according to the complaint.

The mother told investigators she had been dating Leslie for "two to three months," adding they were living together for "several weeks." She initially denied that Leslie was abusing her, but then said he "physically abuses her, punching and kicking her." Leslie was accused by the mother of hitting her while she was holding the child recently, hitting the child at times.

Police found on Leslie's cellphone multiple videos of the abuse taking place and footage that showed the child's injuries. The videos were taken before the child suffered burn injuries. 

Leslie has previously been charged with making threats of violence and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the complaint, Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in the case. If convicted, he will serve a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Next Up

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Shredded Beef 2
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities one of only 2 markets Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos

The new quesabirria tacos will be available at Twin Cities outlets for a limited time.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.01.01 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

Disney-Animation_-Immersive-Experience-(The-Lion-King)
TV, Movies and The Arts

The next 'immersive experience' in Minneapolis will be Disney-themed

The Van Gogh exhibit earlier this year split opinions.

winter, cold,
MN Weather

NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

The NWS doesn't get into snowfall specifics, but temps and overall precipitation are discussed.

image
MN News

Feds indict 50th suspect in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The husband of Shamsia Hope founder Mekfira Hussein is the latest suspect to be indicted.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 9.06.36 AM
MN News

Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

The Eden Prairie Police Department also noted a trend in vehicle break-ins over the past week.

NetflixLogin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Lacy Jo Krube, 36, was found unresponsive at her St. Paul home, after she'd been beaten in Brooklyn Park.

Reggie Bethel
MN News

Charges: Boy, 11, died after horrific assault at hands of MN man

The 11-year-old boy died days after being airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

ambulance
MN News

Twin Cities man charged with murder in girlfriend's beating death

The victim was 36 years old.

STPTeensChildTortureRCJ
MN News

Charges: Teen couple tortured children while babysitting in St. Paul

A doctor called this "the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years."

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota

The incident happened in May 2021.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man used shotgun to kill ex-girlfriend in her Crystal home

The 38-year-old has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.