Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

Hill and the alleged shooter may have brushed shoulders prior to the shooting.

A 29-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis North Community High School student Deshaun Hill earlier this month.

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Hill in the head on Feb. 9

The criminal charges against Fohrenkam do not detail a potential motive for the shooting, only that the two passed each other on the sidewalk "close enough to possibly brush shoulders."

A memorial service for Hill is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at North Central University in Minneapolis. Hill was a star athlete at North High, where he was the quarterback of the football team and also played basketball. 

A Go Fund Me page set up to support Hill's family following his death described him as a "compassionate and loving young man," with an "infectious smile and humble personality." 

"This is not the story of a kid getting caught up in the streets, quite the contrary. Deshaun is an honor roll student, what many have described as a 'perfect' kid. He is the heart of the North community, a representation of what could be, what should be," the fundraiser said.

What happened

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis at around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Hill was found unresponsive and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died on Feb. 10 from a single gunshot wound to the head. 

Video surveillance shows the suspect, later identified as Fohrenkam, walking eastbound on the north sidewalk of Golden Valley Road as Hill approached on the same sidewalk walking westbound. 

They pass each other, "close enough to possibly brush shoulders," charges state. 

Hill continues to walk westbound on the sidewalk, while Fohrenkam stops, the complaint alleges. Three shots are then heard on the video (Fohrenkam is blocked by a tree) and Fohrenkam pauses for "several seconds, then, while carrying his backpack in his hands begins to run eastbound" out of the camera's view. 

Hill and Fohrenkam were the only two people on the street when shots were fired, charges state. 

A witness who saw the shooting described the shooter and what he was wearing, which matched what Fohrenkam was wearing on the surveillance video, the complaint says. Other witnesses who had encounters with Fohrenkam spoke with police, saying Fohrenkam was looking for someone who stole his cellphone. 

Another witness said she and her wife almost got into an altercation with Fohrenkam about 15-20 minutes before the shooting because he was blocking the alley where they were driving.

Authorities' investigation led them to Fohrenkam as a possible suspect, and then witnesses identified him as the person they encountered, charges said.

Police searched the home where Fohrenkam went after the shooting. They found a backpack that matched the one seen in the surveillance video, the complaint says. 

In an interview with police, Fohrenkam initially said he was in Wisconsin on Feb. 9 but then changed his story to say he was with his cousin in south Minneapolis that day, court documents say.

Fohrenkam eventually admitted he was in the area of the shooting, including going to Wally's Food on Penn Avenue North, and was looking for the person who stole his phone, charges said.

The complaint says police spoke to Fohrenkam's cousin, who said he wasn't with him on Feb. 9. Fohrenkam has made calls from jail trying to set up an alibi for himself. 

Fohrenkam was arrested and booked into jail on Feb. 18, jail records show. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Jail records also indicate that he was previously a resident of Cloquet. A media report from 2013 shows that a Cody Logan Fohrenkam was sentenced to 23 months in prison for second-degree arson in Cloquet.

Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

