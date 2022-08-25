Man charged with series of random sex assaults in downtown Minneapolis

A Minneapolis man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Minneapolis within the past eight months.

Makye Kenneth Thibodeaux, 19, has been charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct for the attacks. The incidents happened in the skyways, outside of the Federal Reserve building and at apartment buildings.

The charges are:

Two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct

One count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct

Three counts of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct

Two counts of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct

The most recent charges stem from an incident on Sunday, Aug. 21 outside of the Federal Reserve building. Thibodeaux was taken into custody on those charges, according to court records.

Multiple criminal complaints detail the following:

Willard-Hay neighborhood

On Jan. 31, officers in Minneapolis went to a home on the 2000 block of Golden Valley Road on a report of a sexual assault in north Minneapolis.

A woman told police she had friends over that night and her roommate asked if she could invite her boyfriend, identified as Thibodeaux, over. The woman agreed.

She alleged that around midnight, she was asleep when she woke up to Thibodeaux touching her private area and rubbing her buttocks with his hands. The victim immediately asked him what he was doing and to get out of her room.

During a voluntary phone interview, Thibodeaux admitted he was at the apartment that night and that he touched the victim while she slept. He alleged that he was looking for a vape while in her bedroom and claimed that he tried to wake the woman up to ask about the vape.

Downtown Minneapolis skyway, Baker Building

Around lunchtime on March 7, police went to the 700 block of 2nd Ave. S. on a report of a sexual assault in the skyway.

A victim told authorities she was walking through the skyway in the Baker Building when a man, identified as Thibodeaux, allegedly approached her from behind and "forcefully grabbed" her butt. The woman then turned around, yelled for help, and the suspect ran away.

After she reported the assault to building security, surveillance footage of the incident was confirmed.

Thibodeaux later admitted to police that the person in the video was him and that he groped the victim. He added that he likes to hang out in the skyway when he doesn't have anywhere else to go, according to the complaint.

Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis

Thibodeaux is also accused of being involved in another similar incident in parking Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis on March 22.

The woman said she walked through the skyway from Capella Tower to Ramp A. While walking, she noticed a man, identified as Thibodeaux, following close behind her. The woman states that when she got to the parking ramp, she was scared, so she turned around and asked Thibodeaux what he was doing. The woman then alleges that Thibodeaux "had a scary look in his eyes" and was crouched down.

The woman began to run back towards the skyway, but Thibodeaux allegedly grabbed her butt aggressively and she screamed. He then ran away.

Surveillance video captured the incident and confirmed that Thibodeaux had been following her for several blocks through the skyway.

Nicollet Mall

Thibodeaux allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was attempting to get into her apartment building off of Nicollet Mall on June 12.

A victim told police she was walking home with a coffee in her hand when she entered her apartment building lobby. She saw a man she didn't know follow her as she approached the building. She entered the first secure door of the building and the man followed her through the door. The complaint states that the woman became suspicious, not wanting to allow him inside the building unless he was a resident.

She asked the man if he lived there and had a fob key. According to the complaint, Thibodeaux wasn't able to prove that. When the victim tried walking away, Thibodeaux allegedly grabbed her and threw the woman against the wall and pinned his body weight against her, groping the woman while pulling her pants down. The woman told police she believed she was going to be raped in that moment, according to the complaint.

The victim fought back, with her coffee spilling out of her hand as she was able to break free from him. Thibodeaux is accused of grabbing the woman and throwing her against a wall again before he ran from the scene.

Surveillance video captures the entire incident. The victim provided photos of her bruised arm from the attack.

In an interview with police, Thibodeaux admitted he was involved in the incident, adding what he did "was wrong."

Outside Federal Reserve building

The most recent attack happened on Sunday, Aug. 21 outside of the Federal Reserve building.

Officers went to the area of West River Road and Hennepin Ave. S. where they made contact with a "visibly distraught" woman. She told authorities she was walking on the sidewalk along the east side of the Federal Reserve building with earbuds in when she was approached by a man, later identified as Thibodeaux.

She alleges that Thibodeaux pulled up her dress, grabbed her butt and hips with both hands, and then shoved the victim toward a fence. According to the complaint, she spun around, and Thibodeaux forcefully grabbed both of her arms. She was able to chop down on his hands and ran away screaming. Thibodeaux left the scene.

While the victim was riding in the squad car to be brought home, she pointed out Thibodeaux sitting on a stairwell, claiming it was him who assaulted her. According to the complaint, the "victim's body language indicated she was immediately scared."

He was placed under arrest. In a later interview, Thibodeaux admitted to the assault.

Thibodeaux is his expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, with a $250,000 bail set.