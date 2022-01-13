Man charged with stealing van with dog inside in South St. Paul

A man who allegedly stole a van with a dog inside from outside a South St. Paul hotel has been charged.

Timothy Borrman, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a canceled license in connection to the Jan. 8 theft.

The dog, named Jasper, was found alive in the van after a two-days of searching.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a hotel in South St. Paul at 6 a.m. on Jan. 8 on a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Michelle Cramblett Baker, who was visiting Minnesota from Illinois, told police she parked her vehicle in front of the hotel and left it running when she went inside to get coffee, charges said. When she got back outside, her car was gone.

Her purse, phone, wallet and her dog Jasper were inside the vehicle, the complaint said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, later identified as Borrman, leaving the hotel 1 minute after Baker went inside. He hops in the vehicle and drives away, charges state.

Police shared photos of the suspect from the surveillance video. The complaint says two people recognized the man as Borrman, who is struggling with methamphetamine addiction and is currently homeless. On Jan. 10, the two people began looking for Borrman, finding him at a known drug house in St. Paul.

They confronted Borrman who told them he left the vehicle outside another home in St. Paul, but he didn't know there was a dog inside, the complaint states.

They found the vehicle outside and broke a window and took the dog to return it to Baker, charges said. Baker on social media said after the two-day search that her dog Jasper was cold and hungry but alive.

Police located and arrest Bormann on Jan. 11, the complaint says. He admitted to visiting a friend at the hotel and hearing voices that told him to take the van. He then drove it to a few friends; homes before leaving it in front of his cousin's house in St. Paul and gave the keys to his cousin.

Borrman also admits to using methamphetamines during this time, charges said.