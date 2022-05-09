Man checking on suspicious vehicle is fatally shot in in SE MN

One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in rural Olmsted County Sunday night.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a man was fatally shot in the upper body while going outside to check on a suspicious vehicle on his property. It happened at around 10:44 p.m. at a property on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township, near Byron.

Responding law enforcement and medics treated the victim but he died at the scene.

The suspected shooter fled on foot but was arrested after police set up a perimeter, with assistance from Rochester police, Kasson police, a police dog, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

A gun was also found during the search.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.