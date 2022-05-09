Skip to main content
Man checking on suspicious vehicle is fatally shot in Olmsted County

Man checking on suspicious vehicle is fatally shot in Olmsted County

The man was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, authorities said.

City of Golden Valley, Facebook

The man was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, authorities said.

One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in rural Olmsted County Sunday night. 

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a man was fatally shot in the upper body while going outside to check on a suspicious vehicle on his property. It happened at around 10:44 p.m. at a property on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township, near Byron. 

Responding law enforcement and medics treated the victim but he died at the scene. 

The suspected shooter fled on foot but was arrested after police set up a perimeter, with assistance from Rochester police, Kasson police, a police dog, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol. 

A gun was also found during the search. 

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights squad car
MN News

Man checking on suspicious vehicle is fatally shot in in SE MN

The man was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, authorities said.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Twin Cities included in severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning

Hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter is the primary threat.

File
MN Weather

Severe storms racing through Minnesota Monday morning

Hail the size of baseballs is possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 8.17.24 PM
MN News

Minnesota brothers killed by wrong-way driver in Michigan

They were in Michigan for work, according to their high school wrestling team.

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 7.41.36 PM
MN News

Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.

Austin Retterath
MN News

University of Minnesota student, 19, missing in Minneapolis

The BCA says Austin Retterath was last seen Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Brooklyn Park driver killed in crash on Highway 36 in Roseville

The State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central MN crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Mallards
MN Food & Drink

Mallards set to open another Twin Cities location

The restaurant and lounge serves seafood and Cajun fare.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M president proposes 3.5% tuition hikes for Twin Cities students

Students at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses would also see a 1.75% increase under the proposal.

Dwayne Roach
MN News

Charges: Man's destructive tour in stolen fire vehicle almost flooded New Prague

Dwayne Roach was also charged in connection with a barn fire in Scott County.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in Minneapolis

The victims were found inside a vehicle parked in a north Minneapolis alley.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

The 20-year-old was shot Wednesday, with police learning of his death on Friday.

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis early Thanksgiving morning

A man in his 20s was fatally shot.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Police: Man found 'slumped over' in vehicle was fatally shot

The victim was found in the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.