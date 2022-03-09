Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

Skip to main content
Man crashes on I-35 and gets out of car — only to be hit by a passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A Pine River man had to be taken to the hospital after he exited his crashed vehicle, then was hit by a semi driver.

The 42-year-old was behind the wheel on Interstate 35 just southwest of Duluth Wednesday morning when he got into a crash, according to the State patrol. After the wreck, he got out of his car — and around 6:39 a.m. was struck by a semi driver passing by on I-35.

The man was taken to St. Mary's hospital, though fortunately only had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the incident report. 

The semi driver was unhurt, and the State Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The report does not detail the preceding crash that caused the man to get out of his car.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

