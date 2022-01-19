Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

A man crawled to safety after his wheelchair got stuck between railroad tracks in southern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says at 12:29 p.m. 57-year-old Darryl Garman of Winnebago was in his electric wheelchair headed northbound on the sidewalk along Highway 169 in Winnebago when his chair got stuck between the tracks.

Garman crawled off the tracks before a BNSF train hit his wheelchair, the report said.

Garman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.