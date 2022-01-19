Skip to main content
Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

The incident happened Tuesday on Highway 169.

Photo by ag zn on Unsplash

The incident happened Tuesday on Highway 169.

A man crawled to safety after his wheelchair got stuck between railroad tracks in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. 

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says at 12:29 p.m. 57-year-old Darryl Garman of Winnebago was in his electric wheelchair headed northbound on the sidewalk along Highway 169 in Winnebago when his chair got stuck between the tracks. 

Garman crawled off the tracks before a BNSF train hit his wheelchair, the report said. 

Garman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 

No other details have been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

The incident happened Tuesday on Highway 169.

US Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Sizing up Vikings coaching candidates we know about so far

A closer look at some of the head coaching candidates interviewed by the Vikings

St. Paul police
MN News

St. Paul: Man called police to report he killed his wife

Police are also investigating a separate fatal shooting in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves survive Knicks' second-half barrage to get back to .500

Karl-Anthony Towns' lay-in helped Minnesota get a win in The Garden.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: MN teen shot mom after dispute over meth

The girl's mother said there had been a dispute over methamphetamine.

bad roads, blizzard
MN News

No travel advised: High winds, whiteout conditions in NW MN

Zero visibility in parts of greater Minnesota Tuesday night.

holy angels high school j nelson
MN News

Update: Holy Angels evacuated over bomb threat, school says

Someone left a voicemail early Tuesday suggesting there was an explosive device.

radio station, microphone
MN News

Convicted stalker charged with harassment of another DJ at The Current

He pleaded guilty to similar charges involving the DJ's colleague back in 2015.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

10 new shops, food stops at Mall of America

Donuts, K-fashion, model cars — the new tenants cover a lot of bases.

Gophers basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Raheem Morris
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings request interview with Rams' Raheem Morris

Morris was once the youngest head coach in the NFL at 33 years old.

train crossing S Boardman Ave, New York Mills, Minnesota - August 2013 crop GSV
MN News

Sheriff: Drunk driver crashed trying to 'beat the train'

The BNSF train slammed into the side of the driver's car.

Related

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Train hits, kills pedestrian in Buffalo

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Train hits, kills man walking bike on Minnetonka railroad bridge

The crash happened near Big Willow Park.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Man killed, another person hurt in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened Tuesday night.

MN News

Man killed when train hits car stuck on tracks near St. Cloud

The crash happened southeast of St. Cloud around 2:45 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Box truck fatally hits woman in wheelchair in Plymouth

The incident happened while the woman was in a crosswalk on Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Man at house party killed in drive-by shooting in northern MN

The incident happened early Monday morning.