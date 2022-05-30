Man critical after jump into Mississippi River from Franklin Ave. bridge

A man is in a critical condition in a hospital after he was pulled from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Franklin Bridge in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Fire Department says it received a call at 8:55 p.m. Sunday that the man had jumped from 3000 E. Franklin Bridge into the river, and was struggling and yelling for help at around 550 River Parkway

He was rescued from the water by a witness who was able to pull him to the shoreline south of the Franklin Bridge before the fire boat could reach him.

Firefighters found the pair on the shoreline, and took the man onto the boat, before taking him to the Minneapolis Rowing Club, where paramedics were waiting to take him to Hennepin County Medical Center.