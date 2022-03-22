Man critically injured in motorcycle crash ID'd as US Marine

Skip to main content
Man critically injured in Minnesota motorcycle crash ID'd as US Marine

"My brother is a Marine, a husband, and a loving father to his daughter."

The 29-year-old Shakopee man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday has been identified as a U.S. Marine. 

Jared Wesley Farwell was driving a 2018 Indian Scout motorcycle southbound on Highway 169 in Eden Prairie when he lost control near Anderson Lakes Parkway at approximately 5:57 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

A GoFundMe launched on his behalf by his brother says Farwell "was taken by ambulance after losing control of his motorcycle and flipping over the [guardrail]." The State Patrol crash report also noted that he crashed into the ditch before going airborne. 

"My brother is a Marine, a husband, and a loving father to his daughter," Andrew Farwell wrote in the online fundraiser, which as of this writing has raised more than $4,000 of a $15,000 goal to help cover medical expenses. 

Farwell suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report. His brother said he sustained a fractured sternum, severed spine, "extreme" damage to his right hand and has air around his right lung, among other injuries. 

The crash report says Farwell was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol was "involved." 

