Man crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville fatally struck by driver

An overnight crash in Burnsville left a pedestrian dead on Highway 13.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was attempting to cross Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue around 1:42 a.m. when he was struck by a driver who was eastbound on the highway in a Saturn car.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Oakdale, was not injured.

Alcohol was not involved, the crash report says.

The victim's identity will be released Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Safety has tallied 163 deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, which is down from 200 at the same point in 2021.