Man cutting down tree fatally electrocuted in Fridley

Pixabay

A man died after he was electrocuted while working at a home in Fridley Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Officers were called on a report of a man who was electrocuted at a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast. 

An investigation showed that the man had been working with a private company at the property removing a tree. He was working on a lift when he struck a nearby power line with a chainsaw and was electrocuted. 

After the lift was lowered, the man was provided lifesaving measures but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

