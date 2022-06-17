Man cutting down tree fatally electrocuted in Fridley

A man died after he was electrocuted while working at a home in Fridley Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Officers were called on a report of a man who was electrocuted at a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast.

An investigation showed that the man had been working with a private company at the property removing a tree. He was working on a lift when he struck a nearby power line with a chainsaw and was electrocuted.

After the lift was lowered, the man was provided lifesaving measures but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.