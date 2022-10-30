Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center

A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday.

According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old man who was unresponsive in the facility’s pool. Bystanders got the man out of the water before emergency responders performed life-saving measures, though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FiftyNorth was closed Saturday as a result of the incident. The Northfield Police Department, along with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the drowning.

The man's identity has not been released.