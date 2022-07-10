Skip to main content

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
police tape, crime scene

A man is dead after a shooting in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the Little Earth area, at around 1:45 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Police say the man was in a parking lot at the time of the shooting. He was approached by at least one other man he knew before being shot.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident marks the 47th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man arrested over hotel assault, stealing two vehicles to flee police

The assault happened at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel in Starbuck.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM
MN News

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms in MN Sunday evening? It depends on this morning

If storms dissipate on Sunday morning, the chances are greater for severe weather later.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 9.43.05 AM
MN News

Dinkytown restaurant to close 'until further notice' after bullet smashes window

The shooting broke one of Burrito Loco's windows and damaged two nearby apartments.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Councilor's apology for singling out Somali youth over Fourth of July incidents

Ward 3 councilor Michael Rainville has made several appearances this week condemning the events of July 4th.

34628864351_cac36d6b69_k
MN Music and Radio

Shawn Mendes suspends tour night before St. Paul date

Citing his mental health, Mendes will postpone three weeks of his tour.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hits man with SUV during domestic dispute, killing him

Police say the incident happened just south of downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.

Indeed Brewing's THC seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Surprise legalization prompts MN breweries to launch THC seltzers

It comes after Minnesota laws surrounding THC products loosened.

rochester police department
MN News

Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

image
MN News

Arrests after more than 230 shots fired in two Brooklyn Center incidents

One suspect arrested this week told police he'd fired shots with his family on Fourth of July.

Blue Line light rail Metro Transit
MN Travel

Blue Line to shut down for 5 weeks between MSP and Mall of America

Metro Transit is calling it the "largest construction project" ever in the line's history.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

Hennepin County Medical Center, HCMC
MN News

Man killed in early morning crash on Minneapolis' Cedar Avenue

Minneapolis police responded to a vehicle crash at 2600 Cedar Avenue South early Friday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.