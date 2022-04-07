Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life following a double shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called around 8:30 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in an apartment building on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South.

It was there officers found a man of unknown age and a woman in her early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

At this stage, there are few details as to what happened, but MPD says part of its investigation is "the determination of how the male and female were related to each other and their relationship with the building."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The man's name will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

This marks the 19th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip anonymously online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.