Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Authorities have identified the man who died after being rammed by a sheriff's deputy squad car in Mounds View after allegedly shooting at law enforcement.

Troy Allen Engstrom, 48, of Shoreview, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, of multiple blunt force injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Tuesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday also identified the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy who struck Engstrom as Sgt. Donald Rindal. He has been in law enforcement for 22 years and is currently on administrative leave.

After the incident, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said deputies were helping Mounds View police respond to a reported domestic assault at a hotel the morning of Sept. 22.

Deputies located the man about a half-mile north of the hotel, on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, and the man "raised a handgun and fired at the approaching squads," the sheriff's office said last week.

One bullet hit a police officer's squad car, just above the driver's side windshield; another struck a Ramsey County deputy's squad car just below the windshield, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office provided photos of the bullet holes said to be from the incident:

Bullet holes that are said to be from the Sept. 22 incident. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The deputy who had been shot at then "used his vehicle to stop the threat," according to the sheriff's office. A witness told Bring Me The News the deputy accelerated toward the man, ramming him into a nearby fence. The witness also said he'd seen the man shooting at authorities.

The BCA continues to investigate Rindal's "use of force," a news release says. When the BCA is done investigating, it will provide its findings to the Dakota County Attorney's Office for review.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

