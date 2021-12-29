Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

A 51-year-old man died a week after he reported being assaulted, and the medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Carlos Venceslado Rocha was found dead in his apartment on Monday, Dec. 27, after fire officials went to check on him. The medical examiner said he died due to injuries sustained during an assault, a news release says.

Rocha had called police on Dec. 20 to report someone in his apartment building on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North had punched him. Police took Rocha's report and medics responded to the scene, but Rocha wasn't taken to the hospital, police said.

Investigators are now working to determine what led to the altercation and who punched Rocha. Police do not believe the incident was random and there's no threat to the public.

No one has been arrested.

Rocha's death marks the 38th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.