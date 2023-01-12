Skip to main content
Man dies after being found in Minneapolis homeless encampment with gunshot wounds

Man dies after being found in Minneapolis homeless encampment with gunshot wounds

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Pixabay

A homicide investigation has been launched.

A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called at 6:25 a.m. to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South, and arrived to find the man unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds within the Samatar Crossing encampment.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

A homicide investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made at this time.

At this time it's not clear where the shooting happened, but MPD notes that a number of people "in the area" heard gunshots and called 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip anonymously at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The City of Minneapolis has moved to clear a number of homeless encampments in the city in recent months, but has been criticized for alleged heavy-handed tactics and the destruction of some residents' belongings.

Per the Star Tribune, the Samatar Crossing camp first emerged during last year's State Fair, and had grown to 70 occupants by October.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

UofMMedicalCampus
MN News

U of M bids to regain Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The proposal comes as Fairview is planning to merge with Sanford.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest data from the state health department.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.17.08 PM
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions

The city says it has an 'extremely high' number of dogs and cats being sheltered.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

House floor vote expected soon on proposed bill to codify abortion access

Democrats are moving quickly on proposed legislation to codify abortion access and other reproductive rights into state law.

unspecified-11
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects shifts to 'Plan Beach' due to ice melt

Organizers of the popular art event have decided to host this year's festivities on land.

court room
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 others wounded

The incident happened in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

Northrop Auditorium
MN News

U of M's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

Two neighboring parking garages are also closed.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

Responders were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in North Minneapolis on Monday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

MplsCityCouncil1
MN News

Bid to pause removal of Minneapolis homeless encampments over winter fails

The pause would have lasted until April.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.