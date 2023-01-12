Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called at 6:25 a.m. to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South, and arrived to find the man unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds within the Samatar Crossing encampment.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

A homicide investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made at this time.

At this time it's not clear where the shooting happened, but MPD notes that a number of people "in the area" heard gunshots and called 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip anonymously at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The City of Minneapolis has moved to clear a number of homeless encampments in the city in recent months, but has been criticized for alleged heavy-handed tactics and the destruction of some residents' belongings.

Per the Star Tribune, the Samatar Crossing camp first emerged during last year's State Fair, and had grown to 70 occupants by October.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.