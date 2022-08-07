Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis.

The man was found near the intersection also known as George Floyd Square at 3:20 a.m., with police receiving reports of gunfire.

Police also found an unoccupied, running vehicle nearby with bullet damage, which is believed to belong to the shooting victim.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no information has been released regarding possible suspects.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It marks the 55th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.