Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

A man being held in Anoka County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies noticed the inmate was unresponsive at 1:07 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics carried out lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the man's identity has not been released, nor is it clear for what he was being held in jail.

"This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner," said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time."

The investigation is being conducted by a neighboring agency, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, which is protocol for in-custody deaths.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.