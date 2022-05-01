Skip to main content
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man being held in Anoka County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies noticed the inmate was unresponsive at 1:07 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics carried out lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the man's identity has not been released, nor is it clear for what he was being held in jail.

"This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner," said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart. 

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time."

The investigation is being conducted by a neighboring agency, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, which is protocol for in-custody deaths.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 3.02.08 PM
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 9.40.55 AM
WI News

Two hospitalized after porch collapses near UW-Madison campus

The gathering was part of an annual end-of-the-year celebration for students.

ambulance
MN News

Victim of reported accidental shooting ID'd as 64-year-old

Steve Coulston died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.12.52 PM
Minnesota Life

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 7.42.46 AM
MN News

Flood warnings in multiple areas of MN, with situation set to worsen

Some of the warnings will remain in place for much of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.52.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo starts work to convert monorail track into treetop trail

The trail is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

No charges for officers involved in killing of Forest Lake man

Bradley George Erickson was shot by police in November after a brief pursuit.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Second body recovered after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

A man was shot and collapsed in the street in north Minneapolis, police said.

Related

MN News

18-year-old inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

The 18-year-old attended high school in New York Mills.

Cass County Jail
MN News

Jail inmate hospitalized after being found unresponsive

The incident in Fargo is under investigation.

St. Croix County Jail and Courthouse
MN News

Woman dies in Hudson jail after being found unresponsive in bunk

The discovery was made Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-03-30 at 8.46.28 AM
MN News

Man's body found in Cloquet backyard

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MN News

Man, 32, dies after being found unresponsive in YMCA hot tub

He was found at the YMCA in downtown Duluth.

lake water
MN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive in west-central MN lake

The lake is located on the northern edge of Willmar.

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

Screen Shot 2020-06-27 at 7.57.25 AM
MN News

Man arrested after standoff in dispute between Anoka County neighbors

The 50-year-old had fired a shot into the air after arguing with his neighbor.