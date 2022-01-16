Skip to main content

Man dies after being 'punched in the head' during altercation in Duluth

A 46-year-old man is in custody and facing 1st-degree manslaughter charges.
ambulance

A man was killed after being hit in the head during a fight in Duluth this weekend. 

According to a news release from the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of N 54th Ave E. at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a male that was unconscious after having been "punched in the head."

The victim was found on the floor and later pronounced dead at the scene, while the 46-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for an injury he got during the fight — which was apparently the result of an argument.

After the hospital, the victim was taken to the Public Safety Building for questioning and "caused damage to the interview room" there. He's currently in the St. Louis County jail pending first-degree manslaughter charges. 

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime. Meanwhile, the victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

