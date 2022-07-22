Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Skip to main content
Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central Minnesota

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A Central Minnesota man died this week after being run over by a round baler while working to repair a tractor. 

According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wing River Township. 

Raphael Kern, 63, of Verndale, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities say Kern and another man were repairing a tractor pulling a round baler when the accident happened. 

"When the tractor broke down, it was left in gear," the sheriff's office stated. "While working on the tractor, it started running and driving; running over Raphael, who was between the tractor and baler." 

