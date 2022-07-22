Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

A Central Minnesota man died this week after being run over by a round baler while working to repair a tractor.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wing River Township.

Raphael Kern, 63, of Verndale, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Kern and another man were repairing a tractor pulling a round baler when the accident happened.

"When the tractor broke down, it was left in gear," the sheriff's office stated. "While working on the tractor, it started running and driving; running over Raphael, who was between the tractor and baler."