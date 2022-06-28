Skip to main content
Man dies after being run over by his Clydesdale in St. Cloud

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud MAC.

Credit: Jean via Flickr (stock image)

A 44-year-old Isanti man died Sunday after being run over by one of his Clydesdale horses that he had brought to St. Cloud with the intention of offering horse and buggy rides at an event at the Municipal Athletic Center. 

According to St. Cloud police, the man was walking the horses with a lead when he lost control and was run over by one of the clydesdales. The man's 5-year-old son was in the buggy, and the horses ran to a nearby golf course before stopping when the carriage got caught in a tree. 

The boy was not injured and a family member guided the horses back to a trailer. 

The 44-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to St. Cloud Hospital. 

