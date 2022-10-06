Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Unsplash

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near Victory Memorial Park. 

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot during an apparent argument with another man later died the hospital, marking the city's 70th homicide of the year. 

Police said both neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures while responding to the shooting in the 2000 block of 30 Ave. N. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

1542-1027
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

21a171abc8c6a3619739a786eed516a563206c38bec4a972944e80fa213b9ab6
MN Travel

Low river levels bring cancellations for St. Paul-New Orleans Viking cruises

The low water also impacted some barge traffic making its way down the river.

Federal court house
MN News

Feds: Militia sympathizer had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'

A confidential informant tipped off investigators.

10.6 Tempest Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

Drought tightens grip as Twin Cities reaches 'extreme' level

By this time last year, drought was fading fast in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

Woman missing since car crash has been found

The 49-year-old is believed to have been driving when the crash happened.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

It was the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.