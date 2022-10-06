Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near Victory Memorial Park.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot during an apparent argument with another man later died the hospital, marking the city's 70th homicide of the year.

Police said both neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures while responding to the shooting in the 2000 block of 30 Ave. N.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.