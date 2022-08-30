Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

Tony Webster via Flickr

A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

According to MPD, the man was involved in an argument with a woman that "escalated into gunfire." The woman has been taken into custody at Hennepin County Jail after questioning by homicide investigators.

The man and woman were "known to each other," police say, but the nature of their relationship has not been determined.

It marks the 60th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

