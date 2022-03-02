Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

One of two men who were shot in south Minneapolis last weekend has died, marking the 11th homicide in the city this year.

Minneapolis police announced the victim's death late Tuesday after being informed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, near the 3400 block of S. 10th Ave. Officers went to the scene and found out that two victims had gone to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for care.

The man who died was aged in his 20s, as was the other victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is "limited information related to this incident" so they are requesting anyone with knowledge to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a financial reward.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.