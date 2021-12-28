Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

Gun violence has led to the 36th homicide of the year in St. Paul, with a man shot in the chest late Monday night.

According to St. Paul police, the victim was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Rice Street. He was transported to Regions Hospitals where he died several hours later.

No arrests have been made and the victim's identity has not been released.

No further details are available. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police tip line at 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.