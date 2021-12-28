Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul
Publish date:

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.
Author:

Credit: St. Paul PD

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

Gun violence has led to the 36th homicide of the year in St. Paul, with a man shot in the chest late Monday night.

According to St. Paul police, the victim was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Rice Street. He was transported to Regions Hospitals where he died several hours later. 

No arrests have been made and the victim's identity has not been released. 

No further details are available. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police tip line at 651-266-5650. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

dolores Alvarado
MN News

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

The device looked like an IED and forced the courthouse to be evacuated.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_294
MN Vikings

Vikings have refused to capitalize on bad quarterback play all season

Losing to a subpar Matthew Stafford was the latest missed opportunity

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Police launch criminal investigation into fire at Lake Minnetonka mansion

Two people were taken to the hospital.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Wolves piece together team and beat Boston Celtics

If you're wondering "Who are these guys?" You're not alone.

galleria edina 3203 W 69th St, Edina, Minnesota - August 2021 - crop
MN News

Christmas carjacking reported at Galleria in Edina

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Breeland calls out Vikings reporter: 'Wats ur issue wit me?'

Breeland didn't like a tweet that made fun of his PFF ranking.

unsplash newborn baby
Minnesota Life

HealthPartners reveals 2021's top baby names in MN, WI

There were nearly 10,000 babies born at the organization's 9 hospitals in the region.

Related

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man killed in shooting marks St. Paul's 27th homicide of 2020

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 6.52.57 AM
MN News

Victim fatally shot in parking lot of St. Paul apartment complex

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 8.12.53 AM
MN News

Man killed, woman shot in St. Paul's 27th homicide of 2019

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in St. Paul parking lot

It's the city's 30th homicide this year.

Screen Shot 2019-06-24 at 11.21.52 AM
MN News

Man dies 4 days after shooting at St. Paul gas station

The shooting happened June 18 around 4:15 a.m.

Ep9gUdAW4AEIkR4
MN News

2-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon

It's unclear if the shooting was intentional, accidental or self-inflicted.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul, no arrests yet

It's the 18th homicide in St. Paul this year.