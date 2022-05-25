Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

One man is dead after being shot in the head Tuesday evening at a home in St. Cloud, according to police. 

The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been announced. 

Officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of 10th Ave. South around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. 

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died. 

Investigators believe suspects fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting, according to police. Officers later found the suspect vehicle unoccupied on the east side of St. Cloud. 

"This is not believed to be a random incident," the department stated Wednesday. 

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

