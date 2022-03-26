Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Police in Minneapolis say a man was fatally shot near George Floyd Square on the city's South Side Friday night. 

According to an MPD release, the shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene inside a home on the 3800 block of South Chicago Ave. to find a man in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. 

Immediate medical aid was provided before medics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he died. It marks the 14th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, according to police. 

No arrests have been made and homicide investigators are working the case. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a tip, which can be done so anonymously, at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

