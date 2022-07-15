Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

A man has died after being stabbed at a home in St. Paul.

A "stabbing in a residence" was reported to police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with officers sent to a home on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East.

They found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where police were told at noon Thursday that he had died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, with St. Paul PD saying the "circumstances surrounding the stabbing and death are still under investigation."

The man's identity will be released in the coming days.