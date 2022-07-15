Skip to main content
Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

The 100 block of Gates Avenue – via Google Streetview

No arrests have been made.

A man has died after being stabbed at a home in St. Paul.

A "stabbing in a residence" was reported to police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with officers sent to a home on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East.

They found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where police were told at noon Thursday that he had died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, with St. Paul PD saying the "circumstances surrounding the stabbing and death are still under investigation."

The man's identity will be released in the coming days.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 7.52.35 AM
WI News

Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

Driving driver
MN News

Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

The driver blew a reading of .525.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

Minneapolis Cider Company
MN Food & Drink

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Cell phone
MN News

Minnesota joins the launch of 988; the national mental health crisis lifeline

Anyone can dial or text 988.

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 4.36.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

Its two other Twin Cities locations will remain open.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.

Sandbagging — I'Falls
MN News

Biden grants disaster declaration for MN communities hit by spring storms

Federal dollars will be available to Minnesota communities affected by spring storms and flooding.

web_front 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming 1914-built home with original woodwork receives modern additions

The home in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood is on the market for $380,000

Related

Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 3.15.00 PM
MN News

Man fatally stabbed inside St. Cloud nightclub

No arrests have been made, police say.

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 7.48.48 PM
MN News

Woman dies after being stabbed in the chest in St. Paul

The incident happened in the city's North End neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-09-11 at 7.42.42 AM
MN News

Man dies after stabbing on St. Paul's east side

No arrests have been made yet.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.