Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

A man died after being struck by a driver while he was walking on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

According to St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the area at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, and one at the scene they found man in his 40s lying in the street with “severe” head trauma.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver performed a field sobriety test and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

A witness stated that the victim was walking in the middle of the street before the crash.