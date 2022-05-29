Skip to main content
Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Credit: Bring Me The News

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

A man died after being struck by a driver while he was walking on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

According to St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the area at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, and one at the scene they found man in his 40s lying in the street with “severe” head trauma. 

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver performed a field sobriety test and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

A witness stated that the victim was walking in the middle of the street before the crash. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

25840009737_bba6acf554_o
MN News

Strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak in US, including Minnesota

Cases were related to strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing man

The 30-year-old missing man was last seen April 11.

Screen Shot 2022-05-29 at 6.13.32 AM
MN Weather

Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal firearms conspiracy

One of the guns Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan obtained was used in a deadly St. Paul shooting last year.

Train Days
Minnesota Life

Historic locomotives to roll into St. Paul for Train Days

The festival at the Union Depot returns June 4-5.

Dalton tornado
MN Weather

Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind possible in Sunday/Monday storms

The Twin Cities is among the areas that could get hit.

Redtail Ridge Elementary
MN News

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Nero
MN News

The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

Nero helped save the California condors before taking up his post as an education ambassador.

Golf cart
MN News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

Few details are known about the incident.

Related

MN News

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Paul intersection

It's the third deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in St. Paul this year.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

ambulance
MN News

Minneapolis woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in St. Louis Park

The crash occurred on Highway 7 near Highway 100 Saturday morning.

MN News

Teen driver dies in rollover crash in St. Paul

The crash happened late Saturday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Pedestrian killed by passing car after falling in the street

The crash occurred Tuesday night at George Street Westand and Stryker Avenue South.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.

police lights
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue Northeast

Screen Shot 2020-01-14 at 7.10.05 AM
MN News

Woman dies three days after being struck by driver in Minneapolis

She was hit at Lake Street and Pleasant Avenue.