Minneapolis provides update on man's death following police call

A man has died after an incident that involved an "exchange of gunfire" with Minneapolis police Tuesday evening.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Minneapolis Police Department says preliminary information indicates an officer opened fire at a home in the 3400 block of 5th St. NE shortly before 5:30 p.m., after being confronted by an armed man in his 50s who was "pointing a gun at him."

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between the man and one of the officers, with police then retreating outside the home.

There was a woman and two children in the home at the time, and after the officers had moved outside, one of those inside the house said the armed man had shot himself.

The woman, boy, and girl left the house as the officers went back in, and found the man with a fatal gunshot wound lying on the floor.

The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, as is typical in police shootings. The officer involved in the exchange of gunfire was treated at a hospital for injuries "caused by shrapnel" and has since been released.

Officers had gone to the house following a 911 hang-up call, and when they got there saw people through the front window who directed police to the back of the house.

They went in through an unlocked back door and "announced their presence," according to the MPD press release. MPD says the officers heard "cries of distress," at which point the man confronted them.

Minneapolis Police Department did not state if the officer had struck the man when exchanging gunfire. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will officially identify the man, and determine if the man's death was self-inflicted.

In its statement, MPD said it was "asking for patience" to allow for a full investigation to take place, though there will likely be calls for the swift release of police bodycam footage to corroborate the department's statement.

"Body-worn cameras were worn by the two responding officers and were on and active," Minneapolis Community Safety Manager Cedric Alexander said in a news conference Wednesday. "Video will be released once discussion is had with the city attorney and BCA, following the rules of the data statute directives."