Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis

A man died in south Minneapolis Friday after a fight escalated into gunfire.

The shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15 Avenue South, with police arriving to find a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside a residence.

According to preliminary police information, an "altercation" between the victim and a man known to him "escalated into gunfire."

No arrests have been made, with a homicide investigation launched.

The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office at a later date.

It is the 72nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. At the same time in 2021, there had been 88 homicides.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).