Man dies after fight in Fridley, 1 man in custody

The fight happened Sunday night.

City of Fridley, Facebook

A man died after a report of a fight in Fridley Sunday night, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said

Authorities responded to the 6300 block of Pierce Street Northeast at about 10:19 p.m. Friday on a report of a fight and a man who was unconscious. 

Emergency responders from the Fridley police and fire departments, as well as Allina EMS, attempted lifesaving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other man involved in the fight fled the scene before first responders arrived. He was taken into custody "shortly" after, officials said. 

The sheriff's office noted it is still an active investigation and "there is limited information available." 

Authorities haven't shared details on what led to the fight nor have they released the identity of the man who died. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

