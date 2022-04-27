Skip to main content
Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

A man was killed in Kandiyohi County after the apparent accidental discharge of a gun.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a house in the 10000 block of 165th Avenue Southwest in Lake Lillian around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The wife of a 64-year-old man said "the firearm discharged accidentally," striking him in the head.

The victim's name has not yet been released. It's not clear who had control of the gun at the time the shot was fired.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Accidental shootings account for hundreds of deaths nationally every year. In the last full year for which data is available – 2020 – there were 535 deaths linked to "unintentional" shootings, according to Pew Research. 

