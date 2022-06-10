Skip to main content
Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

A man has died after being shot in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Minneapolis police say the man in his 30s died at North Memorial hospital after gunshots were reported on the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North just before 10 p.m.

The man had been taken to the hospital prior to officers arriving. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity in the coming days.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

