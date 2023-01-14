Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd.

Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

In an update at 8:20 p.m. Friday, police announced the man had died from his injuries, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting prompted a nearby school to go into a brief lockdown as a precaution.

At this time, no arrests have been made.