Skip to main content
Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

J J, Flickr

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd.

Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

In an update at 8:20 p.m. Friday, police announced the man had died from his injuries, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting prompted a nearby school to go into a brief lockdown as a precaution.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

airport, travel, flying
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

The man fraudulently used funds for his own personal use.

image
MN News

Proposed bill would require MN schools to stock free menstrual products

The proposal takes aim at the effects of "period poverty."

image
Minnesota Life

Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to poor ice conditions

Recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have made lake ice unsafe across the Twin Cities.

KlingerMugshotHCJ
MN News

Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend

The man fatally shot and killed 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson at her Brooklyn Center home.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Related

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 3.01.53 PM
MN News

Man dies after shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

CollinsDavenportMugs
MN News

Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Shots were fired towards a squad car during a pursuit.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2019-12-12 at 9.00.50 AM
MN News

Man dead after shooting at Pump N' Munch in Brooklyn Center

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m.