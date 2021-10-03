October 3, 2021
Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis
It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.
October 3, 2021

Police are investigating the 73rd homicide in Minneapolis this year after a man was fatally shot late Friday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a report of gunfire near the 4600 block of Aldrich Ave N., with a resident saying a man was in their yard claiming to have been shot.

Officers found the man outside the resident's home with gunshot wounds.

Although he was "awake and responsive" at the time, he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he died a "few hours later."

At this time, no arrests have been made, nor any information about possible suspects released.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

