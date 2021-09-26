September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Man dies after shooting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis

It's the city's 70th homicide this year.
Author:
minneapolis police

Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a weekend shooting death on the city's south side.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of East Lake Street, located in the Longfellow neighborhood.

According to a news release, officers responded to "multiple 911 calls" and soon found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Officers began lifesaving measures at the scene and the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Though the investigation is still underway, preliminary details indicate the shooting "was not a random incident" and that the victim knew the suspect. 

The victim as well as his cause of death will be revealed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip electronically et CrimeStoppers of Minnesota

"All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest or conviction may be eligible for a financial reward," police note.

Saturday's shooting marks at least 70 homicides in Minneapolis this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

