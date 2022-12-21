Man dies after shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The man was found with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near the intersection of 24th St E and Nicollet Avenue South – at the north end of the Eat Street area – at 12:45 p.m.

The man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

"Preliminary information indicates that the adult male was possibly shot by someone known to him," Minneapolis Police Department said.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim will be identified at a later date.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).