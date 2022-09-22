Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94.

A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later at Hennepin Healthcare.

"Preliminary information indicates that another male initially approached the first male near Groveland and Nicollet and fired a gun," MPD said. "The male being shot at ran westbound and was injured by gunfire."

The victim then fell near the intersection of East 19th Street and First Avenue, where police found him. The shooter ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

It marks the 66th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. This is down from 79 by the same date in 2021.