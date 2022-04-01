Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

Two people are dead after each were shot in the head, minutes and blocks apart in south Minneapolis earlier this week.

The shootings happened Monday, with Minneapolis Police Department announcing Thursday that a man who was shot and then crashed his vehicle into the porch of an apartment building near the intersection of East Franklin Ave. and South 5th Ave. has died.

The victim was located inside the crashed vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died Tuesday, March 29, according to police.

That fatal shooting and subsequent crash happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday, just over 10 minutes after a separate shooting resulted in a man being killed in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Ave., which is approximately eight blocks south of the other incident.

There, police found a man in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will identify both men in the coming days.

Police have announced arrests, nor is it clear if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.