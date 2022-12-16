Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

A man has died days after being shot in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the man in his 20s was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds on Monday.

The discovery was made after police responded to a ShotSpotter in the area of the 500 block of Knox Avenue North.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but police confirmed that he died on Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made, but police say a male was seen running from the area and a vehicle left the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

It is the 77th death being investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. At the same date in 2021 there had been 90.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.