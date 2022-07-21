Skip to main content
Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

Joe Nelson

A man shot in Minneapolis on Saturday died form his injuries Wednesday, police say.

Minneapolis Police Department says the 28-year-old shooting victim died at North Memorial Medical Center, where he'd been taken after being found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting reportedly happened near 21st Avenue North and Bryant, with a 911 caller seeing him on the ground in front of the vehicle.

It's still unclear how the man came to be shot, with no arrests made as of Wednesday evening.

It marks the 48th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

