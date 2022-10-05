Man dies from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis shooting

Skip to main content
The death marked the 69th homicide of the year in the city.

Minneapolis police say a man who was shot on Monday died from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, officers went to a report of a shooting near 26th and Freemont avenues north and found a man in his 20s with "life-threatening gunshot wounds," lying in an alleyway between Fremont and Girard avenues north.

Police provided life-saving efforts until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Callers told law enforcement they heard gunshots and then saw a vehicle leaving the alley where the victim was found. Police did not give a description of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday.

The man has not yet been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his name along with the nature of his death in the coming days.

This marks the 69th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

