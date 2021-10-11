October 12, 2021
Man dies from injuries 3 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

Tony Webster, Flickr

Publish date:

Man dies from injuries 3 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

The 53-year-old man was injured on June 6.
Author:

More than three months after a suspected arson fire in Minneapolis, a man who was injured in the blaze has died. 

Minneapolis police announced Sunday that 53-year-old Darrian Lamont Solomon died Sept. 9, more than four months following the June 6 fire at a house on the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue. 

Solomon was one of two men to suffer significant burn injuries in the fire. He was placed in a medically induced coma and ultimately died of thermal and inhalation injuries, with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruling his death a homicide. 

Police arrested and the county attorney's office has charged 37-year-old David Francis Chamberlain with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree felony arson. 

MPD says it marks the 75h homicide in the city this year. According to city data, there were 84 homicides in Minneapolis in all of 2020. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer says Bashaud Breeland tweet wasn't aimed at fans

The Vikings cornerback sent the tweet after Sunday's win over the Lions.

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left), pictured in 2012, and Terry Lorenzo Brown (right), pictured in 2020.
MN News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the deadly shootout.

Mischief Toy Store - Facebook
MN Shopping

MN toy store responds to 1-star review over mask requirement

"If that's not OK with you then please don't come back," the toy store wrote.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The St. Paul business posted an update Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 2.59.25 PM
MN Vikings

Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Just two football guys doing football things, apparently.

eagle mountain trailhead minnesota
MN News

Rescuers hit with tornado warning, large hail while saving injured hiker

The hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the trail to Eagle Mountain.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.

halloween trick or treat
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there ... and enjoy it," the nation's top infections disease doctor said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases growing faster in Minnesota than anywhere else in US

But there's a bit more to the story when also considering hospitalizations and deaths.

wikimedia commons - old country buffet - Snade6
MN Food & Drink

MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

BBQ Holdings acquired the brand as part of a larger deal.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of shooting killing one person and injuring four others.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
Weather MN

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

Related

fire truck
MN News

Man dies from injuries four days after fire at Minneapolis home

The incident is under investigation by the city's arson unit.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man dies of injuries 5 months after shooting in Minneapolis

It's the city's 69th homicide of the year.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Driver charged three months after crash that killed pedestrian from Burnsville

The May 24 crash killed one man and badly injured another victim.

Screen Shot 2019-09-05 at 10.55.29 AM
MN News

Man found in burning home died from 'complex homicidal violence'

The 60-year-old was not killed in the fire.

MN News

A Minneapolis woman died after a man set fire to her home, police say

She died at a hospital and the injured suspect is in custody.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Man dies in south Minneapolis house fire

Another man was rescued from the property.

playground fire
MN News

Arson suspected in fire that burned down school playground

It's the playground at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School.