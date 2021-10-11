Man dies from injuries 4 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

More than four months after a suspected arson fire in Minneapolis, a man who was injured in the blaze has died.

Minneapolis police announced Sunday that 53-year-old Darrian Lamont Solomon died Sept. 9, more than four months following the June 6 fire at a house on the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Solomon was one of two men to suffer significant burn injuries in the fire. He was placed in a medically induced coma and ultimately died of thermal and inhalation injuries, with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruling his death a homicide.

Police arrested and the county attorney's office has charged 37-year-old David Francis Chamberlain with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree felony arson.

MPD says it marks the 75h homicide in the city this year. According to city data, there were 84 homicides in Minneapolis in all of 2020.

