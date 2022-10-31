Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp

A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend.

Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the man along with his cause and nature of death in the coming days.

The investigation remains active.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.